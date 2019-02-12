Home

Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
(781) 585-4453
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Parish
272 Main St.
Kingston, MA
View Map
Therese A. Campbell, 90, of Kingston, passed away on February 9, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Paul Campbell; daughter of the late Ernest and Marguerite (Lamar) Rivard; sister of the late Conrad Rivard and Jean Rivard. Mrs. Campbell is also survived by many nieces, nephews; as well as her extended family and friends. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, February 13, from 4-8 p.m. at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St. (Rte. 106), Kingston. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 14, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Parish, 272 Main St., Kingston. Graveside services will follow at the Mayflower Cemetery in Duxbury. To offer condolences, floral arrangements, or directions, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2019
