Thomas A. Banks Jr., age 75, died peacefully on Feb. 27, 2019, after a short illness, while surrounded by his family. Tom grew up in Quincy and was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1963. He served in the National Guard from 1965 to 1970. Tom and Elizabeth were married in May of 1966. They settled in Whitman before moving to Bridgewater 35 years ago. He worked for many years as a manager for Johnson & Johnson, retiring at age 50. Tom and Liz loved traveling and being with their family. He had a great sense of humor and was always trying to put a smile on your face. Tom was an enthusiastic golfer who traveled to Myrtle Beach twice a year with his best friend Bob or being with his friends at the Polish or Vet's Club. He enjoyed cards, a cold beer, hunting, singing and dancing to James Brown songs. Tom was a longtime member of the Raynham Athletic Club and was proud of having the same workout instructor for 30 years. Tom was the devoted and funny husband of Elizabeth (Sullivan) Banks of Bridgewater; and was loving "Uncle Tom" of Jean M. Sullivan of Bridgewater, Monica A. Sullivan of Plymouth, Stephen R. Sullivan and his wife Joleen of Mo., Daniel W. Sullivan Taunton, the late Timothy Sullivan and his wife Jane Mulvana of Quincy, Lee Ann Tata of East Bridgewater, and Lynn MacDonald of East Bridgewater. Also survived by many loving great-nieces and nephews, cousins and many many friends. All are cordially invited to the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home on Monday, March 4, at 9 a.m. for a funeral procession. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 103 Center St., Bridgewater, at 10 a.m. Burial will be held at Mt. Prospect Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 3, from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 1, 2019