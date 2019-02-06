|
|
Thomas L. Manning, of Randolph, passed away peacefully February 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Boston, Tom was raised and educated in Dorchester. He attended St. Ambrose School, Cathedral High School, and Wentworth Institute of Technology and worked as a Civil Engineer for the State of Massachusetts for 45 years. Tom was proudly involved with AA for over 35 years and enjoyed spending time with his family. Beloved husband of the late Maureen (O'Sullivan) Manning, she was the loving father of Sheila Troy of Dorchester, John Manning and his wife Leslie of NC, Susan Walsh and her husband Greg of Braintree, and Kristine Manning of Randolph; dear brother of Richard Manning of WI, John Manning of Weymouth, and the late Leo Manning and Eileen Smith; cherished loving and dedicated grandfather of Thomas, Kevin, Matthew, Natalie, Sean, Maureen, Lauren, Gregory, and Aidan. Funeral from the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph on Friday, February 8 at 9:15 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Marys Church in Randolph at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held Thursday, February 7 from 4-8 p.m. Interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory can be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 55 Fogg Rd., Weymouth, MA 02190. For online guest book and directions, please visit us at our web site, www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 6, 2019