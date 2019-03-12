|
Thomas Stephen Downey of Kingston, passed away on March 9, 2019, after a courageous battle against melanoma. Beloved husband of Lee, his wife of 51 years, he is survived by son, Thomas Jr. and his wife Julie; and son, Jack; son, Sean and his wife Karrie and children Carolyn and Connor; sister, Susan Maki and her husband Jack and children Debbie, Michael and Jennifer; and brother-in-law, Bill Gould, husband of the late Ruth Ann Gould, and children Billy and Erin. Tom embraced life and was loved by many. Tom cherished time with his family. His grandchildren especially brought a smile to "Papa's" face and brought out his inner child. Tom grew up in Braintree, the son of John and Gertrude Downey. He graduated from Archbishop Williams High School, attended Boston College, and graduated from Suffolk University. Tom then went on to a successful career in healthcare consulting. Tom and Lee resided in Duxbury for 45 years. A funeral Mass to celebrate Tom's life will be held on Friday, March 15, at Holy Family Church in Duxbury at 10 a.m. Visiting hours will be held at Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St. (Rte. 106), Kingston, on Thursday, March 14, from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Children's Cancer Therapy Development Institute online at www.cc-tdi.org. To offer condolences and for additional obituary information, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 12, 2019