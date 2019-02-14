|
Vasilis "Bill" Triantafillou, 64, of Cape Cod and beloved owner/chef of Cappy's Pizza in Manomet, passed away suddenly on February 2, 2019. Bill led a remarkable life in Greece and the United States. He was a proud husband and father, as well as a friend to many. Those who knew him know he was always eager to lend a helping hand and also "kept it real". Always willing to lend an ear, share advice, swap stories and tell a joke, he easily became a friend to those around him. A history and science buff, an avid reader, an artist and a carpenter, Bill's interests were as varied and expansive as his life experiences. Bill was a study in contrasts his advice was direct, but artfully worded; he was creative, but immensely practical; he was empathetic, but never lost perspective. He had an eye for comedy, an ear for music and the most inventive ways of telling a story. He was able to relate to people on a personal level; he was a poet at heart. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Bill was a good friend to many in Manomet and loved cooking for and serving the community. The family thanks the Manomet community for their outpouring of support. A brief remembrance gathering will be held at Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth, on Saturday, February 16, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to bid farewell to Bill before his ashes are brought to Greece.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 14, 2019