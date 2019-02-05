Home

Virginia Fuller
Virginia Fuller Obituary
Virginia (Quebec) Fuller, 84, of Scituate passed away peacefully on February 1, 2019. Born May 18, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Catherine (Spillane) Quebec. Gina worked as a home health aide, daycare provider, and cake decorator often providing the families of Scituate with birthday, wedding and shower cakes. An avid baker, her goodies were famous around town. She enjoyed knitting and making baby blankets and sweaters. She loved country music, shopping, and spending time with her family and friends. She was the loving sister of the late Patricia, Barbra, Frederick and Pauline; devoted mother of Dena Dwyer (Terrance), Jodi Patch (Chris), Lisa Aronson, Robert Fuller and Richard Fuller (Kerri); cherished grandmother of Colleen, Michael (Merri), Christopher, Lindsay, Craig, Courtney (Matthew), Brodie, Aiden and Lulynn. Also survived by her 3 great-grandchildren, Jacob, Keira and Kenliegh; and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Rd., Scituate, on Thursday, February 7, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass Friday, February 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For online obituary and guest book, www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 5, 2019
