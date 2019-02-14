Walter J. Welsh of Hanson, died February 10, 2019. Walter was raised and educated in Dorchester and had lived in Hanson for many years. He proudly served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam Era. He went on to have long successful careers with both Gillette and Brady Enterprises, where he was blessed with many friends. Walter was a member of the Weymouth Eagles. He enjoyed skiing, playing cards and keno, fine dining and being surrounded by family. He will be sadly missed. Beloved husband of Donna (Raffa) Welsh of Hanson. Devoted father of Jonathan Welsh of Fla., Derek Welsh of Fla., Robert Caliendo of Fla. and Robert Lee Welsh of Abington. Son of the late Herbert and Mary Louise Welsh. Loving brother of Henry Welsh of Fla. and the late Herbert "Sonny" Welsh. Cherished Papa of 5 grandchildren. Loving son-in-law of Joseph Raffa of Weymouth. Also survived by many extended family and in-laws. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral service in First Congregational Church of Hanson, at 10 a.m. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Walter may be made to a VA . See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary