William A. "Bronco Billy" Auld, age 76, entered into eternal life on February 3, 2019. Bill was born and raised in Braintree and lived there for many years. Bill was a Vietnam era Army veteran. He was the maintenance supervisor for the Skyline Apartments in Braintree for many years. He was an avid motorcycle rider and belonged to the local BMW club Mass Confusion. He was also a member of the Holbrook Sportsman's Club. He was the beloved husband of Sandra L. (Johnson) Auld; devoted father of Linda Jasper and her husband Rodger of Dowagiac, Mich., Scott Merlin and his wife Brenda of Nashua, N.H., William Brunstrom and his wife Heather of Plymouth, Sherry Connolly of Walpole and her husband Martin, Steven Merlin and his wife Lisa of Sanford, Maine, Tammy Bregoli and her husband Stephen of Braintree, Kelly Baldwin and her husband Keith of Haverhill; beloved brother of James of Oregon, Robert and his wife is Donna of South Portland, Maine, John and his wife Patricia of Carver, Richard and his wife Kathleen of Plymouth, and Patricia Duffy of Rockland; loving grandfather of 24 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-granddaughter. Visiting hours are at the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth, on Wednesday Feb. 6, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Funeral services will be private as requested by the family. Burial to follow in the spring at Village Cemetery Weymouth. For directions, please see Clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 5, 2019