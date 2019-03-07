|
William "Bill" Burke, the beloved husband of Norma Burke, both of Pembroke, passed away at the age of 76 peacefully at his home on Monday, March 4, 2019. Bill was born in Somerville, and was formerly of Quincy. Bill served proudly in the US.. Navy aboard the USS Boston. Bill was a dedicated employee for 40 years at Boston Sand and Gravel at various locations as a concrete batch man. Bill was predeceased by his mother, Rita Burke, and infant son. Bill is survived by his children, Kelly Cappa, Bill Burke, Danielle Regan, and their spouses; his stepchildren, Kim Ferguson-Caizzi and Richard Ferguson and their spouses; a loving grandfather to 14 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson; and a devoted owner to his dog, Baron. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, March 11, from 4-7 p.m. at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 7 Mattakeesett St. (Rte. 14), Pembroke. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 12, at 10 a.m. at St. Theclas Church in Pembroke. Graveside services will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be donated to veteran's services of your choice. To offer condolences or for directions, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Pembroke.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 7, 2019