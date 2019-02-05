|
Of Gosberton, passed away peacefully in Gosberton House Care Home on 25th January, 2019 aged 84 years. Loving wife of the late Fred and a devoted mum to Stephen and Ann and a much loved grandma and great-grandma. Funeral Service at St. Peter and St. Pauls Church, Gosberton on Tuesday 12th February, 2019 at 1.15pm to be followed by cremation at South Lincolnshire Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations to Gosberton Medical Centre and Gosberton Church may be sent to F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd, 44 Castle Street, Boston, PE21 8PN. Tel: 01205 311303
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 5, 2019