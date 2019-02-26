Home

BENNER
Bessie
Of Glenside, Pinchbeck passed away peacefully on 17th February 2019, aged 82 years. Funeral Service to take place at St. Mary's Church, Pinchbeck on Thursday 7th March at 2.15pm followed by committal at South Lincolnshire Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for St Mary's Church, Pinchbeck can be made at the service or c/o Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services, 10 New Road, Spalding, PE11 1DQ Tel: 01775 720800
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 26, 2019
