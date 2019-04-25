Home

CAVE
Christine Laura nee Ball (Chris)
Of Sheringham, Norfolk and previously of Gedney Hill, Spalding. Sadly passed away on 1st April 2019,
aged 72 years. Widow of the late Emrys Wadd Cave, much loved mother of Ashlie & Mark, mother-in-law to Simon & Bridgett
and partner to David Hurdle. Funeral Service to be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn on Friday, 3rd May at 12.15pm.
Flowers and donations for The British Heart Foundation (cheques payable to the charity only) can be sent to Holt Funeralcare, Haysel House, Holt, NR25 6BS
Published in Spalding Guardian on Apr. 25, 2019
