|
|
Passed away after a long illness on Thursday 31st January aged 86 years. Loving husband to Pauline, dear father to Julie and Robert, father-in-law to Jim and Karen and a much loved grandad to Fiona and Anna. Funeral Service at St John's Church, Hawthorn Bank, Spalding on Friday 22nd February at 2.15pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Meadows Day Centre and Prostate Cancer UK can be made at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 12, 2019