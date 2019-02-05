|
|
BARKER
Colin
Of Holbeach Bank, passed away peacefully at home on Friday 25th January 2019 aged 86 years. Husband to Margaret and dearly loved dad to Julie. Funeral Service at South Lincs Crematorium Surfleet on Friday 15th February 2019 at 11:00am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to be divided between Marie Curie and St Barnabas may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincs, PE12 7AF. Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 5, 2019