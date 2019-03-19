|
CHAPLIN
Colin George
Of Long Sutton, passed away peacefully on 11th March 2019, aged 89 years. Loving husband of Greta, devoted dad of David and Michael, father-in-law, grandad, great-grandad, brother and brother-in-law. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, Long Sutton, on Thursday 4th April at 1.15pm followed by cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Arthur Rank Hospice Charity (in aid of Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre) at the service or c/o FE Walton & Son, 38 Market Place, Long Sutton PE12 9JF. Tel: 01406 363264
Published in Spalding Guardian on Mar. 19, 2019