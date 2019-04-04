|
|
Of Whaplode, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday 26th March, aged 97 years. Devoted wife of the late Walt. Beloved mum to Walter and Verdon, precious nan, great-nan, sister and friend to many. Dearly loved and missed by us all. Funeral will be held at Whaplode St Marys Church on Tuesday 23rd April at 11.00am followed by internment at Whaplode Cemetery. Flowers welcome, donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road Spalding, Lincs PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on Apr. 4, 2019