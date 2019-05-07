|
|
BRISTON
Emily nee Pybus
Our beautiful, brave and inspirational Emily passed away on the 21st April 2019 at Peterborough City Hospital. Loving wife of Paul, devoted mummy to baby Samuel, dearly loved daughter of Sue and the late Pete, dearly loved daughter of Lester, and deeply loved sister to Tom and Emel. She is no longer with us, but her love will always shine in our hearts. Funeral Service at St Mary and St Nicolas Church Spalding on Tuesday 21st May at 1.15pm. Family flowers only, donations preferred for ACT
(Addenbrookes Charitable Trust) can be donated at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs PE11 1JD Tel 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on May 7, 2019