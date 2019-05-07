Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Lincoln
8-16 Portland Street
Lincoln, Lincolnshire LN5 7JX
(152) 253-4971
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily BRISTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily BRISTON

Notice Condolences

Emily BRISTON Notice
BRISTON
Emily nee Pybus
Our beautiful, brave and inspirational Emily passed away on the 21st April 2019 at Peterborough City Hospital. Loving wife of Paul, devoted mummy to baby Samuel, dearly loved daughter of Sue and the late Pete, dearly loved daughter of Lester, and deeply loved sister to Tom and Emel. She is no longer with us, but her love will always shine in our hearts. Funeral Service at St Mary and St Nicolas Church Spalding on Tuesday 21st May at 1.15pm. Family flowers only, donations preferred for ACT
(Addenbrookes Charitable Trust) can be donated at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs PE11 1JD Tel 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.