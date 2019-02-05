Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eric DeCamps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Symond DeCamps

Notice Condolences

Eric Symond DeCamps Notice
DeCAMPS
Eric Symond
Of Moulton,
passed away after a short illness on Friday 25th January 2019 aged 96 years. Much loved husband of the late Gladys, dearly loved father of Paul and Robert. Funeral Service to take place at All Saints Church, Moulton on Friday 15th February at 2:00pm followed by Interment at Moulton Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Moulton Church may be made at the service of sent
c/o Morriss and Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, PE12 7AF No black ties please.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.