DeCAMPS
Eric Symond
Of Moulton,
passed away after a short illness on Friday 25th January 2019 aged 96 years. Much loved husband of the late Gladys, dearly loved father of Paul and Robert. Funeral Service to take place at All Saints Church, Moulton on Friday 15th February at 2:00pm followed by Interment at Moulton Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Moulton Church may be made at the service of sent
c/o Morriss and Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, PE12 7AF No black ties please.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 5, 2019