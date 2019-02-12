|
|
Of Spalding, passed away peacefully in Brunlea Residential home, Pinchbeck on Sunday 3rd February 2019, aged 82 years. A much loved mum to Steven and David, and a loving sister to Pauline. Funeral Service to take place at St Johns Church, Spalding on Friday 15th February at 12.00noon to be followed by interment in Spalding Cemetery. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, will be towards Cancer Research c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs. Tel: 01775 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 12, 2019