Morriss and Haynes Funeral Service (Holbeach, Spalding)
34 Fleet St
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE12 7AF
01406 425225
GODFREY
Iris
(nee Claxton)
Sadly passed away on Friday 26th April whilst in the Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, Lincolnshire. Devoted wife of Clifford Godfrey.
Funeral Service to be held at All Saints' Church, Holbeach, PE12 7LL at 12.00noon on Monday 13th May followed by a wake
to be held at Whaplode Manor, PE12 8AZ. Flowers from family only please. Donations if desired to Holbeach Hospital and
Lincolnshire Air Ambulance. For further details contact Morriss and Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach. Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on May 7, 2019
