12th March 1919
Of Pinchbeck, passed quietly away on 7th March 2019. Beloved husband of Kath, loving father of Pamela and father-in-law Raymond. Jack will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Funeral Service to be held at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on Tuesday, 26th March 2019, at 2.00pm. Family flowers only. Any donations received will be donated to Dementia UK and The Friends of Johnson Hospital c/o Mark Forth Funeral Services, 10 New Road, Spalding, PE11 1DQ. Tel: 01775 720800
Published in Spalding Guardian on Mar. 14, 2019
