FELL
Kim
Passed away peacefully in Holbeach Hospital on Thursday 28th March 2019, aged 60 years. Much loved Wife of John, Mum to Rebecca & Simon and Daughter to Ray. Funeral service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Friday 26th April 2019 at 12noon. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to be shared between Holbeach Hospital and the Lincs Air Ambulance c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding Tel: 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Apr. 19, 2019