Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Willson Funeral Directors Spalding
40 Winsover Road
, Lincolnshire PE11 1EJ
01775 722915
Resources
More Obituaries for Kim Fell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kim Fell

Notice Condolences

Kim Fell Notice
FELL
Kim
Passed away peacefully in Holbeach Hospital on Thursday 28th March 2019, aged 60 years. Much loved Wife of John, Mum to Rebecca & Simon and Daughter to Ray. Funeral service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Friday 26th April 2019 at 12noon. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to be shared between Holbeach Hospital and the Lincs Air Ambulance c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding Tel: 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices