Mark Forth Independent Funeral Service (Spalding)
10 New Road
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE11 1DQ
01775 720800
Margaret Alice (Wharrie) GRAY

Margaret Alice (Wharrie) GRAY Notice
Of Deeping St Nicholas. Passed away peacefully at home on Monday 4th February 2019, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of Gerald and mum to Stephen, Richard and Andrew Service to take place at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on Tuesday 26th February at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Marie Curie Cancer Care may be given at the service or sent to Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services 10 New Road, Spalding, PE11 1DQ. Tel: 01775 720800
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 12, 2019
