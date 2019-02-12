|
Formerly of Spalding, passed away on 28th January 2019, aged 64 years. Son of the late Dick and Kath, brother of Maxine, brother-in-law of Barry, uncle of Simon. Funeral Service to take place at Spalding Baptist Church on Monday 25th February 2019 at 11.00am followed by Interment in Spalding Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to be divided between the British Heart Foundation and Spalding Baptist Church at the service or sent to Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services, 10 New Road, Spalding, PE11 1DQ. Tel: 01775 720800
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 12, 2019