Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark Forth Independent Funeral Service (Spalding)
10 New Road
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE11 1DQ
01775 720800
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvyn CRANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvyn Christopher CRANE

Notice Condolences

Melvyn Christopher CRANE Notice
Formerly of Spalding, passed away on 28th January 2019, aged 64 years. Son of the late Dick and Kath, brother of Maxine, brother-in-law of Barry, uncle of Simon. Funeral Service to take place at Spalding Baptist Church on Monday 25th February 2019 at 11.00am followed by Interment in Spalding Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to be divided between the British Heart Foundation and Spalding Baptist Church at the service or sent to Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services, 10 New Road, Spalding, PE11 1DQ. Tel: 01775 720800
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.