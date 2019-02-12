Home

Morriss and Haynes Funeral Service (Holbeach, Spalding)
34 Fleet St
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE12 7AF
01406 425225
Nellie LADBROOK

Of Holbeach, passed away on Monday 28th January 2019, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Derek (laddie), much loved mum of Jenny, Maggie and Rick. Devoted nan, great-nan and great-great-nan. Funeral Service at All Saints Church, Holbeach on Thursday 21st February 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Holbeach Hospital may be made at the service or sent c/o Morriss and Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding PE12 7AF. Tel:01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 12, 2019
