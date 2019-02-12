Home

Morriss and Haynes Funeral Service (Holbeach, Spalding)
34 Fleet St
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE12 7AF
01406 425225
Patricia "Pat" FORMAN

Patricia "Pat" FORMAN Notice
Of Holbeach, passed away peacefully at Glenfield Hospital on 31st January 2019 aged 84 years. Mum to Ian, Susan, Jonathan, Kevin and Ivan, nan, great-nan and former wife of Ken. Funeral Service at South Lincs Crematorium on Tuesday 19th February 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Coronary Care Unit (CCU) Glenfield Hospital, cheques made payable to Leicester Hospital's Charity may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincs, PE12 7AF. Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 12, 2019
