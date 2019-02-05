|
|
HOLLAND
Raymond William 'Ray'
Aged 88 years of
Holbeach Drove, peacefully on 25th January 2019 at his home.
Devoted husband of the late Beryl, loving dad of Graham, Christine, Keith and Julie, father-in-law of Paul. Much loved grandad of Sam, Josh, Greg and Stephanie. A Funeral Service will be held at Holy Trinity Church, Gedney Hill on Friday 8th February 2019 at 1:00pm, followed by Interment in Gedney Hill Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'The Stroke Unit, Peterborough City Hospital' may be given at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 5, 2019