Charles Furssedonn Notice
FURSSEDONN
Charles
Passed away peacefully in Peterborough City Hospital on 2nd February 2019 aged 91 years. Loving husband, father, step-father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of Charles' life will take place at
Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 25th February 2019 at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to be given to Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Stamford Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Feb. 8, 2019
