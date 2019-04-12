Home

POWERED BY

Services
E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Beechcroft
, Rutland LE15 9PY
01572 823976
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen ADCOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen ADCOCK

Notice Condolences

Doreen ADCOCK Notice
Of Wing, Rutland passed away peacefully on 26th March 2019, aged 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Percy, loving mother to Steven, Nigel and David and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. The funeral will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Friday 17th May 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the British Heart Foundation c/o E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Download Now