KUZEMKO
Dr. Jan Anthony
Died in his sleep at Thorpe Hall on Thursday 31st January, the loved husband of Janet and father of Nigel, Matthew and Edward. A Celebration of Jan's life will take place at All Saints Church, Pickworth on Monday 11th February 2019 at 11.30am. Donations instead of flowers to All Saints Church, Pickworth may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP Tel. No. 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Feb. 9, 2019