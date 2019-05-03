Home

E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Beechcroft
, Rutland LE15 9PY
01572 823976
Geoffrey FROWDE

Geoffrey FROWDE Notice
FROWDE
Geoffrey Cornelius
Of Thorpe by Water, retired housemaster of Uppingham School, died peacefully on 17th April 2019, aged 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Liz and a much loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Following cremation, a service to celebrate Geoff's
life will be held at Seaton Parish Church on Wednesday 15th May 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to All Hallows Church, Seaton c/o E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 3, 2019
