FROWDE
Geoffrey Cornelius
Of Thorpe by Water, retired housemaster of Uppingham School, died peacefully on 17th April 2019, aged 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Liz and a much loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Following cremation, a service to celebrate Geoff's
life will be held at Seaton Parish Church on Wednesday 15th May 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to All Hallows Church, Seaton c/o E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 3, 2019