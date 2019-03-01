|
|
Former Chief Inspector (Lincolnshire Constabulary)
Passed away peacefully at home on 17th February 2019, aged 83 years. Beloved husband of Valerie, much loved father of Joanne, Virginia and Rebecca, adored grandfather of Ieuan, Jake, Megan, Dan, George and Henry.He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service will be taking place at St John the Baptist Church, Main Street, Barnack, Stamford, PE9 3DN at 11.30am on Friday 22nd March 2019. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Barnabas Hospice, Grantham and Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Mar. 1, 2019