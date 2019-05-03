Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:30
Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Irene BINLEY

Notice

Irene BINLEY Notice
BINLEY
Irene nee Crampton
Passed away peacefully at Kettering General Hospital on 24th April 2019, after a short illness aged 90 years. Wife of the late Ken.
Mother of Pat and Mark, grandmother to Alison and Richard and great grandmother to Ellie-May. Dear friend of Sally and Steve.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Irene's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Monday 20th May at 11:30am. Family flowers only by request. Donations are being received at the service for
Air Ambulance. All further enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby Tel: 01536 203076
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 3, 2019
