Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on 4th March 2019 aged 76 years. Beloved husband of Ann (Liz), adored dad of Julian and Jilly, precious grandad to Bethany, Tom, Emma and James, a loving brother to Jennifer, Jill and Janet, much loved father-in-law to Tony and Alex and a dear brother-in-law to "H". James will be greatly missed by his family, friends and customers. Funeral Service to take place at The Church of St Peter and St Paul, Great Casterton on Thursday 28th March 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a cremation attended by close family only. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to be given to Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Stamford. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Mar. 15, 2019