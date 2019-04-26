Home

Kathleen "Kath" Hill

Kathleen "Kath" Hill Notice
HILL
Kathleen 'Kath'
Of Barleythorpe passed away suddenly but peacefully on Sunday 14th April 2019 aged 82 years. A beloved wife to the late Geoff, loving mother to Wendy, Jean and Andrew and a much loved gran and great gran. Her Funeral Service will be held at
Langham Parish Church on Tuesday 7th May 2019 at 12 noon. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Special Baby Unit at the Leicester Royal Infirmary c/o E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY Telephone 01572 823976.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Apr. 26, 2019
