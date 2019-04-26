Home

R J Scholes Funeral Service
St George Street
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 2BJ
01780 763092
Margaret Jean Footitt

FOOTITT
Margaret Joan
Passed away peacefully on 9th April 2019 at Abbey Court Care Home aged 83 years. A devoted mum to Lynda, a much loved mother-in-law to David, a precious nan to Matthew and Andrew, and a loving sister to Norman. Margaret will be sadly missed
by family and friends. Funeral service will be held at All Saints Church, Stamford at 11.00am on Wednesday 8th May 2019 followed by a cremation service at Peterborough Crematorium at 12.30pm. Flowers are very welcome. Donations, if desired, will go to Abbey Court Care Home c/o R J Scholes. All enquiries to R J Scholes (Stamford) Tel: 01780 763092
Published in Stamford Mercury on Apr. 26, 2019
