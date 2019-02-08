Home

Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
Michael John "Mike" Cotton

Michael John "Mike" Cotton Notice
COTTON
Michael John (known as Mike)
Passed away peacefully on 2nd February 2019, aged 90 years.
He will be sadly and greatly missed by all his family and friends. The Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 21st February 2019 at 11.00 am at St Mary the Virgin Church, Ketton, followed by private interment at Ketton Park Green Burial. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for International Bomber Command Centre may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral
Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road Stamford PE9 4BP
Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Feb. 8, 2019
