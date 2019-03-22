|
Passed away peacefully at home on 8th March 2019, aged 54 years. A beloved husband, dad, son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and nephew. Will be sadly missed by all who knew him. The funeral service will take place on Monday 25th March 2019, 11.00am at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only please by request. Donations if desired may be made at the service for Loros Hospice. Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX. Tel: 01733 763366
Published in Stamford Mercury on Mar. 22, 2019