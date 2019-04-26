FERRY

Sonny

Of Ketton died tragically on Saturday 13th April 2019, aged 19 years. A precious and treasured son to Stephen and Kate,

loving brother to Daisy, George and Grace, cherished grandson to Bessie and the late Peter Lockwood and a much loved uncle to

Archie and Hattie Cantwell. Formerly of St Mary Cray Primary School, Orpington, Kent, Ketton C of E Primary School, Casterton Business and Enterprise College, Rutland and New College Stamford, Lincolnshire, Sonny was the proud member of the team at Smart Interior Contractors. As a family we are truly overwhelmed by the incredibly loving messages received by so many that were touched by our beautiful Sonny. Here are some to name but a few:



"A life taken far too young and a man with such a loving heart to everyone, may you rest in peace brother, until next time we meet sleep well"

"Truly one of the funniest, sweetest, most charismatic people out there"

"Words could never express how everyone feels right now, you are our shining star and we miss you so much.

You truly are one of the most beautiful people I've ever known, you light up everywhere you go. You will forever live on in all of our hearts, thank you for all the fun times"

"Thank you for always

spreading the sunshine no matter where you went"

"You were such a bright light in everyone's lives. Gonna miss you sunshine"

"There is a hole which will never be filled. Conscientious, caring and so eager to learn. I will miss your infectious smile and your laugh. A true gentleman"

"Words aren't enough to tell you how much I love you and how much I miss you the world lost a true legend, you've stuck by me through thick and thin and I couldn't of asked for a better friend you always put a smile on anyone's face and lightened any room you entered"

"Thank you for being a big part of some of the best years of my life"



His Funeral Service will be held at Ketton Parish Church on Friday 3rd May 2019 at 12 noon, to be followed by a private cremation. As flowers will be provided by the family, please may we ask for any donations, should you wish, to be made to the

York Rescue Boat Charity, courtesy of E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham or the Sunshine Campaign Gofundme page.

If anyone feels compelled to bring flowers please bring those from your own garden as this we would find so very comforting. Published in Stamford Mercury on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary