Of Great Easton, passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on 11th March 2019, aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Roy, loving mother of Nick and the late Brian and a much loved nan and great-nan. The funeral service will be held at Kettering Crematorium on Friday 29th March 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the British Heart Foundation c/o E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Mar. 22, 2019
