Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
Tony Hill

Tony Hill Notice
HILL
Tony
Passed away on 24th January 2019 aged 74 years. Much loved husband of Colleen, dear dad to Joanne and Stephen, granddad to Matthew, Hannah and Henry and father-in-law to Fiona. A celebration of Tony's life will take place at The Church of St John the Evangelist, Ryhall on Tuesday 19th February 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to be given to Dementia Support South Lincs c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Stamford. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Feb. 8, 2019
