Of Stamford, passed away peacefully on 18th February 2019, at 92 years. A loving and devoted husband of the late Betty, dad, father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, grandad and great grandad. The Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 7th March at 10.00am at Peterborough Crematorium Marholm. Black or colourful attire may be worn. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to benefit those using the Edmonds Close Community Hall, may be left at the service. RJ Scholes, St George Street, Stamford, PE9 2BJ.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Mar. 1, 2019