Mr. Charles William Staples, 76, of Pell City, Alabama passed away February 3, 2019 in Pell City. Charlie was an avid racing fan, spending many nights with his son Tim, at the Talladega Short Track. He also enjoyed fishing with his son, Shad. He especially enjoyed his time with his daughter, Cindy, reminiscing about old times. Charlie was a Vietnam Veteran who loved to meet other Veterans while traveling. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lena Staples; six brothers, Blair, Toots, Frank Jr., Johnny, Raymond and Jimmy; son, Larry Wade Staples; and a stepson, Brian E. Alexander. He is survived by his wife, Ann Staples; daughter, Cindy (Garry) Chandler; sons, Tim Staples and Shad (Kelly) Staples; stepdaughter, Pamela (Ricky) Wear; sisters, Peggy Ann Turner and Bennie Sue Walker; grandchildren, Patty, Cortnee, Zack, Chase, Jesse and Jenna; stepgrandchildren, Crystal and Kevin; great-grandchildren, Aubree, Rilee, Weston and Caroline. The funeral service was held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday February 6, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Gordon Lee and the Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Interment followed at Valley Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Feb. 6, 2019