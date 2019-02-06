Funeral Service for Curtis M. Pond, age 92, were held on Sunday, February 3 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. A private family graveside service followed. Mr. Pond passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019. He is preceded in death by his son, Curtis M. "Pete" Pond, Jr.; and two granddaughters. He is survived by his wife, Laura Pond; son, James William (Debbie) Pond; daughters, Pam (Mike) Matson, Joy (Cliff) Mullins, Janet (Buddy) Sing; daughter-in-law, Patti Pond; 17 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Ann Allen. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Pell City First Baptist Church. Condolences may be offered to the Pond family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City directed the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on Feb. 6, 2019