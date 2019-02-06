Glen Cryar, age 72, passed away Thursday, January 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Erlene Cryar; daughters, Beth Cryar Lewis (Danny) and Mindy Cryar Beard (Randall); mother Jeanetta Cryar; brother Bob Cryar (Cindy); and grandchildren, Mallory Lewis, Brady Lewis, Olivia Beard, and Fisher Beard. He is preceded in death by his father Alfred Cryar. For 47 years, Glen's hobby was to raise and show pure-bread Bantam chickens. He was a member and officer of the Alabama Bantam Club since 1978. He was also a member of the American Poultry Association, an ABA Judge and Chairman of Judges License Committee, and served as ABA District Director for several terms. He was a graduate of the University of Alabama, loved Alabama football, and spending time with his family - especially his grandkids. A graveside service was held on Monday, January 21, 2019 at 3PM in Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Glen's honor can be made to the or the . Visit us online www.kilgroefuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glen Cryar.
Kilgroe Funeral Home
1750 Ashville Rd
Leeds, AL 35094
(205) 699-3181
Published in St. Clair Times on Feb. 6, 2019