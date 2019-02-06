Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry W. Chaney. View Sign

Jerry W. Chaney, age 76, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 2, 2019. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of Freedom Resurrection Outreach in Pell City. He was retired from Pemco with 27 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward D. and Idell Chaney; his son, David Chaney; his brothers, Curtis, Charles and David Chaney; his sisters, Ruby Milton and Shelby; a granddaughter, Kayla Harrison. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Chaney: his children, Scott Chaney (Jennifer), Judy Bryant, Hope McNabb, Charity Harrison (Patrick), a very special friend, Pat Chaney; 3 sisters, Louise Bentley, Evelyn Fauncher and Shirley Townley; 17 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. The funeral service was held on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 2 pm at Deerfoot Memorial Funeral Home. Burial followed at New Lebanon Baptist Cemetery with Bro. James Eason officiating.