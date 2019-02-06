Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Neal Bradberry. View Sign

On January 25, 2019 at 10:25 pm, Terry Neal Bradberry, of Springville, was called home to Jesus at the age of 69, from natural causes. Terry was the most loving, selfless family man, and lived his life thoroughly through Jesus Christ. He was so so special and very loved by all of his family and friends, including his fur baby, little lady. He was such a strong man, who raised his kids and grandkids to be just as strong and to live through Christ just as he did. Mr Bradberry was preceded in death by his mom, Audrey Bradberry, his dad, Harold Bradberry, and his brother, Ray Wright. He was survived by his loving wife, Faye Bradberry; 4 children, Bobbie Fortenberry (Lee), Joseph Smith (Felisha), Terri Byars (Larry), William Bradberry, 14 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 6 sisters, and several nieces, nephews, and friends. Celebration of Terry's life was held Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Word of Truth House of Prayer; 255 Trails End Rd, Leeds AL 35094. Published in St. Clair Times on Feb. 6, 2019

