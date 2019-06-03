|
Debra Belgard, 65, of South Branch, passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. James Hospital. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 5 from 5 to 7 P.M., at Zaharia Family Funeral Home in Truman. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, at 10:30 A.M., at St. John's Lutheran Church, South Branch with Rev. Matthew Rusert officiating. Additional visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will follow in St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery. Zaharia Family Funeral Home- Truman is entrusted with arrangements. www.ZahariaFamilyFuneral.com. Memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church, South Branch or St. Paul's Lutheran Daycare, Truman.
Debra Lou Stradtman was born Nov. 22, 1953 in St. James to Roland and Luella (Sternberg) Stradtman. She was the first of three children. She was baptized, confirmed and attended eight years of school at St. John's Lutheran Church School in South Branch. She graduated with the class of 1971 from St. James High School. She went on to attend Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato and received her degree in music. She met Neal Belgard in the spring of 1972, they were married on June 1, 1974 at St. John's Lutheran Church in South Branch. She then worked for the House of Print in Madelia for a few years. Her family then grew, so she stayed home to raise her children while providing childcare for others as well. She taught piano and played the organ in church. After her children were grown, she transitioned to St. Paul's Lutheran School Daycare where she was employed for 25 years until the time of her death. She was a lifetime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in South Branch, and the church organist for over 30 years. Deb was an avid fan of whatever her kids and grandkids were doing, attending any event they had going on. The title of "Grandma Debbie" was one of her great accomplishments.
Deb is survived by her husband and best friend of 45 years, Neal Belgard, of South Branch; children: Courtney (Chris) Studer of Truman, Luke (Becky) Belgard of Faribault and Caleb Belgard of Incheon, South Korea; grandchildren: Lydia Studer, Eden Studer, Griffin Studer, Cole Belgard and Quinn Belgard; sister, Jill (Bradley) Viland of LaSalle; brother, Brian (Carol) Stradtman of South Branch; sisters-in-law: Nancy (Lawrence) Salic, of Truman, Ellen Borkenhagen of Truman and Susan Belgard of Florida; brother-in-law, Elliot (Connie) Belgard of Truman; mother-in-law, Gladys Belgard of Truman; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Luella Stradtman; infant sister and father-in-law, Harvey Belgard.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from June 3 to June 6, 2019