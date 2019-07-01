|
|
Evelyn Johnson, 96, of St. James, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Pleasant View Good Samaritan Society in St. James. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, July 6, at East Sveadahl Lutheran Church, rural St. James, with Rev. Kathleen Ulland-Klinkner officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday at Sturm Funeral Home in St. James from 4 to 7 p.m., and at the church one hour before services on Saturday. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Evelyn Theona Hagen was born Jan. 6, 1923, in Albin Township, Brown County, the daughter of Thom and Emma (Hagen) Hagen. She was baptized and confirmed at Albion Lutheran Church. She attended Country School Dist. 47, Brown Co. and graduated from St. James High School. She attended business school in Minneapolis. She worked at Cargill in Minneapolis for two years, returning to St. James in 1941 where she worked ST Industries and with St. James Public Schools from 1965-1974. On April 30, 1948, Evelyn was united in marriage to Vernon Johnson at the Albion Lutheran Parsonage in St. James. The couple spend the next 57 years on the family farm where they raised their family. Evelyn enjoyed reading, cross word puzzles, playing 500 in card clubs and cooking and revising recipes.
Evelyn is survived her children: Maralee (Marv) Weiss of Sleepy Eye, Layne Johnson (Tae Meyer) of Lake Crystal; nine grandchildren: Karl (Jill) Weiss, Kevin Weiss (fiancée Dani Peterson), Bryan (Naomi) Weiss, Jeremiah (Laura) Johnson, Jennifer (Barry) Jesinoski, Jeffrey (Deonne) Johnson, Jaymi (Troy) Bader, Tammy (Carlos) Rosa, Tara Kinney; 21 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Arlene Hagen of St. James; and brother-in-law, Kermit Johnson of St. James. She is preceded in death by her husband, son Randall, parents, brothers, Don and Stanley; brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, Vic and Muriel Wordelman, Dona Johnson and Lorriane and Avery Hoff, father-in-law and mother-in-law Carl and Eugenia (Bloomquist) Johnson.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from July 1 to July 6, 2019