William Eugene Brehmer, 84, passed away peacefully Sunday May 5, 2019 at St. Mark's Memory Care Austin, with family by his side. There will be a Celebration of Life Open House for Bill on Sunday, May 26, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church Social Hall in St. James, Minnesota. Join us in sharing our favorite memories, and celebrating his life. Lunch and beverages provided. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Bill was born in Litchfield, to W. Eugene and Margaret (Buchanan) Brehmer February 23, 1935. His family moved to St. James, where he received his education. He excelled in sports including football, baseball, wrestling and track. Bill graduated with the St. James Senior High School Class of 1953. He married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Evans July 25, 1953. Bill worked as a plumber in Fairmont. Deciding plumbing wasn't for him he got a job working for American Bakeries selling and delivering Taystee Bread in and around the Blue Earth area. Bill and Marilyn bought "Duke's Place" located on the east end of Long Lake near St. James in 1963 from Duke and Irene Randall. "Duke's Place" was an icon for the surrounding area with its dining area, dance hall, and swimming beach. Bill was well known for his fried chicken, ribs, steaks, and all around delicious food. They owned and ran Duke's Place for seven years. Bill was also a chef at the Driftwood Inn Windom, and the Orchid Inn Sleepy Eye. He and Marilyn managed the Easton, American Legion for several years until he was hired as the chef for the Austin Country Club, living in Rose Creek. He topped off his chefs' career moving to Austin, to help Dave and Peg Tollefson open Tolly's Time Out in 1984 and worked there until he retired Feb. 23, 2000. Homemade soups from his "secret" recipes were his specialty along with the other delicious items on the menu. He loved to hunt and fish, and was very connected to nature. He shared that love with family and friends. During his retirement he re-fostered his love of art and he and Marilyn both began hobbies creating many beautiful woodcarvings that their children and grandchildren cherish to this day. Bill and Marilyn raised three daughters: Rhonda Ostberg Rochester, Barbara (Korte) St. James, Susan (Jacobsen) Alden; and two sons: William Brehmer Jr. Castle Rock, Colo., and Steven Brehmer Austin. Bill has 20 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.
Bill is survived by wife, Marilyn; five children and their spouses/partners, grandchildren, great grandchildren and sister, Karen Swanson (Bob) Robertsdale, Ala; sister-in-law, Mae (Morgan) Brehmer Litchfield, and was preceeded in death by his parents, one brother in infancy; his brother, Warren (Bud); sisters: Pat Wick, Joyce Johnson, Gayle Christensen, Betty Hendrickson; brothers-in-law: Lenny Wick, Jerry Johnson, Harold Christensen, Bob Hendrickson; an uncle, Wesley Brehmer and a grandson, Jason Becker.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from May 16 to May 20, 2019